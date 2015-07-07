July 7 Online polling company SurveyMonkey said it appointed Bill Veghte chief executive, succeeding Dave Goldberg who died in an accident in May.

Veghte, who is currently executive vice president of Hewlett-Packard Co's enterprise group, will join the company on Aug. 3, SurveyMonkey said in a statement.

Former CEO Goldberg, who was married to Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died in a treadmill accident while vacationing with his wife in Mexico.

Veghte will join Sandberg on SurveyMonkey's board. The company is valued at $2 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)