(New throughout, adds details)
July 7 Online polling company SurveyMonkey has
named former HP executive Bill Veghte chief executive,
succeeding Dave Goldberg, who died in an accident in May after
helping build it into one of the biggest privately held
companies in Silicon Valley.
Veghte will join the company Aug. 3 and will also take a
board seat, SurveyMonkey said in an announcement.
A former Microsoft executive who joined HP in 2010, Veghte
takes the helm of SurveyMonkey at a time when it is recovering
from the loss of Goldberg, its chief executive of six years.
Goldberg died unexpectedly during a Mexico vacation with his
wife, Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg.
Goldberg had transformed the once-sleepy business into a
fast-growing giant, with surveys that garner more than 3 million
responses a day. It is expanding into new areas such as data
comparison, and in a December funding round investors valued it
at $2 billion.
Yesterday, SurveyMonkey announced that Sandberg would join
its board, along with former Facebook chief financial officer
David Ebersman, who led that company through its 2012 initial
public offering. [ID: L1N0ZN027]
Last week, Veghte had announced his resignation from HP,
where he had been leading the company's enterprise group.
Effective Aug. 1, HP Enterprise, which handles data-center
products and enterprise services, will become a separate company
from HP Inc, which will sell computers and printers.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco and Sai Sachin R
in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and David Gregorio)