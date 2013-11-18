By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Online company
SurveyMonkey rolled out on Monday its new polling product aimed
at business customers, the company said.
The company also is hiring its first sales people to pitch
the new SurveyMonkey Enterprise product directly to corporations
and other large organizations. The product will also be
available internationally.
Until now, consumers have signed up for the free or for-pay
versions of SurveyMonkey by visiting the company's website and
creating an account.
"We think it could be long term a very good growth driver
for the business," said Chief Executive Dave Goldberg in an
interview with Reuters last week.
SurveyMonkey, which allows people to create quick polls that
can be posted on Web sites, is already used for business
purposes by the majority of its users, Goldberg said.
But company employees have had to sign up for the service on
their own, as consumers, which can create problems in corporate
settings. Companies have been unable to consolidate data from
surveys created by different employees and could not always
retain the data when the employee who signed up for the service
moves to a different job.
The new service, which corporate customers can offer to up
to 25 employees for $65 a month, will also include new workplace
collaboration tools. Among the first customers are insurance
company Aetna, Hearst Corporation and the New York Giants.
Palo Alto, California-based SurveyMonkey generated $113
million in revenue in 2012 and was valued at $1.35 billion in a
funding round in January.
Earlier this month, the 280-employee company launched a
version of its service in Turkey, expanding its international
reach.