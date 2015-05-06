(Adds comments from Sandberg Facebook post)
By Sarah McBride and Yasmeen Abutaleb
STANFORD, Calif May 5 Facebook Inc Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg re-emerged in public on
Tuesday after the accidental death of her husband last week,
offering a personal tribute to him in a Silicon Valley memorial
service and on her Facebook page.
Many of the tech world's top executives filled a 1,700-seat
auditorium at Stanford University to commemorate David Goldberg,
chief executive of SurveyMonkey. He died at age 47 on Friday
after a treadmill accident during a vacation in Mexico.
"We had 11 truly joyful years of the deepest love, happiest
marriage, and truest partnership that I could imagine," Sandberg
posted on Facebook. "He gave me the experience of being deeply
understood, truly supported and completely and utterly loved -
and I will carry that with me always."
Her post appeared hours after the ceremony, a tribute to the
low-key executive, whose marriage to Sandberg added to his fame
from building a company valued at $2 billion.
Speakers described Goldberg's self-deprecation, modesty and
selflessness, and the event, closed to the media, included
several nods to his passions.
On their way out, guests were offered Minnesota Vikings
baseball caps as a reminder of the Minneapolis-born Goldberg's
lighthearted nature and love of sports, according to a person
who attended the service and who declined to be identified.
Also on hand were playing cards stamped with his initials,
and poker chips. During the ceremony, U2's Bono sang "One," the
Irish rock band's anthem to love and support.
Goldberg's brother, Robert Goldberg, who announced the death
on Saturday morning on Facebook, and several friends spoke at
the private service, the person said.
Many guests entered through side and back doors after
driving into a cordoned-off area behind the hall. Some, such as
Hewlett Packard Chief Executive Meg Whitman, walked up the steps
and through the main entrance.
Many began offering personal tributes to Goldberg on social
media on Saturday, including Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg. Sandberg, however, remained silent until Tuesday
morning, when she responded to a public note by President Barack
Obama.
"David Goldberg embodied the definition of a real leader -
someone who was always looking for ways to empower others," the
president wrote in a Facebook message signed B.O., meaning he
personally wrote it. "We're heartbroken by him leaving us far
too soon - but we celebrate a remarkable legacy." (www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse).
Sandberg in turn took to Facebook, thanking Obama for his
friendship. "Dave Goldberg admired you for your leadership,
passion, and your deep love of sports," she wrote.
She also changed her Facebook cover photo on Tuesday morning
to a picture of her dancing with Goldberg at their wedding in
2004.
Goldberg built SurveyMonkey into a poll-taking juggernaut
after joining the company in 2009. He previously worked for
venture firm Benchmark, after founding Launch Media and selling
it to Yahoo Inc in 2001.
"As we put the love of my life to rest today, we buried only
his body," Sandberg wrote. "His spirit, his soul, his amazing
ability to give is still with it."
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, Editing by Peter
Henderson, Richard Chang and Ken Wills)