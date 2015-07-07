SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Facebook Inc's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is taking a seat on the board of SurveyMonkey, company run by her late husband, Dave Goldberg.

The online polling firm also appointed to its board David Ebersman, the chief executive officer of behavioral health company Lyra Health and the former chief financial officer of Facebook.

SurveyMonkey, a privately held company valued at $2 billion, updated its website Monday to reflect the new additions.

(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)