By Cindy Martin
| NEWCASTLE, England, March 28
NEWCASTLE, England, March 28 Fans came from as
far as Australia to see the premiere of a new musical based on
the life of reality TV star Susan Boyle, and early reviews
suggested the trip was not wasted.
"I Dreamed a Dream", named after the song that made Boyle a
global celebrity via YouTube in 2009, premiered at Newcastle's
Theatre Royal in northern England late on Tuesday and the
reviews have been mainly glowing.
"In matching the gutsy good humour of its heroine without
stooping to hagiography, this is a delight that deserves to go
far, and fast, as she has done," said Dominic Cavendish in a
five-star review in the Daily Telegraph.
Patrick Marmion awarded the show three stars out of five in
the Daily Mail, writing: "It's also a jolly good knees-up.
Between moments of throat-clearing reverentiality and
tear-stained crooning, there is much fun to be had."
Boyle, who shot to fame after singing on the "Britain's Got
Talent" TV show, is portrayed in the musical by Scottish actress
Elaine Smith, although the 50-year-old makes a brief appearance
in a rousing finale.
Smith, best known in Britain for her role in television
sitcom "Rab C. Nesbitt", said the musical should help audiences
understand Boyle's sometimes difficult life -- both before she
found fame and fortune and after.
"If we were going to do a stage show it was going to be
theatrical and magical and tell the fairy story but tell the
darkness of it as well," Smith told Reuters.
"You had to be tall, thin, blonde, gorgeous, and talent
didn't matter any more, and I think for all of us, myself
included, when you see Susan it was about judging a book by its
cover.
"And it made us all sit back and say 'Oh wait a minute,
talent matters'."
Producer Michael Harrison praised Boyle for handling the
pressure of the media and public spotlight.
Boyle's rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from "Les Miserables"
has been watched hundreds of millions of times on the internet
and she has gone on to sell tens of millions of records under
the watchful eye of music impresario Simon Cowell.
The meteoric rise to fame of the former Scottish church
worker, whose age and appearance turned her into what some
commentators described as a media "freak show", took its toll
early on when she was admitted to a clinic after a breakdown.
"I think the way she's dealt with it all is remarkable,"
Harrison said.
"Because you suddenly go from being on your own in a working
class village in Scotland to global superstardom and I think
that affects anybody and I think she continues to handle it
brilliantly."
Fans came from far and wide to attend the premiere.
"I decided back in June to attend the Susan Boyle musical
... even though at that stage Susan hadn't been announced as
appearing in the show," said Cathy Garroway who travelled from
Sydney, Australia.
Jeannie Odom, from California, said Boyle had proved her
doubters wrong.
"Susan is everybody, she's your sister, she's your
neighbour, she's the person you sit next to in church and sing
with," she said.
"For her to have the courage to get up on 'Britain's Got
Talent' and walk out and take a chance of being accepted and
heard, everyone was snickering at her. And once she opened her
mouth and began to sing, no one was snickering."
Boyle, who pulled out of planned media interviews before the
premiere, is expected to appear and perform at most of the
shows. It plays in Newcastle until March 31 before going on a
tour of Britain and Ireland.
(Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)