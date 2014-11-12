* Cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion
* Susquehanna shares up 33 pct; BB&T down 2.1 pct
* BB&T expects annual savings of $160 mln
(Adds comments from BB&T CEO, updates share prices)
By Amrutha Gayathri and Peter Rudegeair
Nov 12 BB&T Corp agreed to buy
Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Bancshares Inc on
Wednesday for $2.5 billion in cash and stock and said it was
eyeing further expansion to new markets between Texas and
Alabama.
The Susquehanna acquisition is one of the biggest U.S.
banking deals since the 2008 financial crisis and follows BB&T's
September purchase of Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp
as well as 41 Citigroup Inc branches in Texas.
Merger activity in the banking sector has been muted since
the financial crisis as regulators subjected acquirers to
stricter scrutiny. For instance, M&T Bank Corp's planned
$3.7 billion purchase of Hudson City Bancorp Inc has
been on hold for over two years after the Federal Reserve raised
concerns about M&T's anti-money laundering procedures.
But BB&T Chief Executive Kelly King said the tone on bank
mergers has been changing, so long as they wouldn't result in
reduced levels of capital or liquidity or place an undue burden
on existing systems.
"I think the regulators have been signaling that they are
receptive to combinations," King said. "They've just made it
very clear to acquirers that you better have your house in
order."
King added that he would like to fill gaps in the bank's
southeastern U.S. footprint between Alabama and Texas and would
look to expand more into Pennsylvania in the future, either
through organic growth or acquisition.
Susquehanna, which is based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, has
branches in that state, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.
Shares of Susquehanna, which had a market value of about
$1.8 billion as of Oct. 31, closed up nearly 33 percent at
$13.12. BB&T shares finished down 1.7 percent at $37.67.
BB&T said the deal, which is expected to close in the third
quarter of 2015, will add to its earnings in the first full year
after its completion.
Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T
and $4.05 in cash for each share held, valuing the deal at
$13.74 per share based on BB&T's closing price on Tuesday.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Meredith
Mazzilli)