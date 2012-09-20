Sept 19 U.S. retail fuel distributor Susser
Petroleum Partners LP priced its initial public
offering of 9.5 million common units at $20.50 each, slightly
below the top end of its expected range, raising $195 million.
The limited partnership, formed by Susser Holdings Corp
, said last week it planned to sell its common units at
between $19 and $21 per unit.
The Texas-based company expects to use the proceeds to repay
its parent company for capital expenditures and to buy about
$147 million of securities that will be used as collateral to
secure a term-loan.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Wells Fargo Securities
and UBS Securities acted as the lead underwriters of the
offering.
Susser Petroleum units are expected to begin trading on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SUSP."
At the closing of the offering, the public will own a 43.4
percent limited partner interest in Susser Petroleum Partners.
The figure is likely to go up to 49.9 percent, if the
underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional common
units in full.