Sept 17 Sussex Partners, an advisory firm focused on alternative investments, said it appointed Frederic Neefs as a partner of the firm.

Neefs most recently was a partner of Lozé & Associes and the chief information officer of its funds business, Alternative Leaders.

Neefs has worked in the financial industry for more than 30 years, 14 of which were as head of investments for Credit Agricole Asset Management. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)