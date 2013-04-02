BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in study of neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
April 2 California's Sutter Health is planning to sell $750 million of revenue bonds on April 11, said a market source on Tuesday.
The healthcare system will sell $300 million of taxable bonds and $450 million of tax-exempt bonds through the California Health Facilities Financing Authority.
Both deals will be priced through lead manager Morgan Stanley.
* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Says trading in shares to halt from March 29 pending announcement
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital