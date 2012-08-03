* June share sale raised more than $680 million
* Debt levels still above company's target
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Brazilian pulp and paper
producer Suzano has ruled out another share sale to
raise funds to reduce its debt, the company's chief financial
officer said on Friday, after recent operations secured its
finances for the next four years.
CFO Alberto Monteiro told analysts on a conference call that
Suzano was "financially bulletproof" until 2016 after selling
more than 1.4 billion reais ($683 million) of new shares in June
and renegotiating a series of debt obligations.
The company and its local rival Fibria, the
world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, have been selling
assets and issuing new shares to bring down debt levels amid a
slump in global wood pulp prices.
In June Suzano's net debt climbed to 4.5 times its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, above the
company's debt target of 3.5 times EBITDA. Net debt was 5.39
billion reais at the end of June.
Suzano is also reducing investments, following more
conservative capital spending by Fibria. The companies' more
defensive stance echoes a broad shift among Brazil's struggling
industrial companies, which are scaling back investments as
Europe's debt crisis and China's slowdown weigh on global
demand.