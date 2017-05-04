BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Integrated Photonics for about $45 mln
* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials
SAO PAULO May 4 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects global pulp prices to rise in the second quarter, Chief Executive Walter Schalka told analysts on a Thursday conference call.
Schalka also said Suzano's ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, should also fall over the course of this year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.