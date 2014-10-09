BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan (244.63 million US dollar) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZtN6y0
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1316 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: