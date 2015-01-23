Sri Lankan rupee edges up on expected inflows
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.
Jan 23 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to issue shares at no lower than 3.39 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BjTHcI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.
* Pre-marketing to last a week, bookbuilding set for May 15-IFR