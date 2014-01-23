BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
Jan 23 China's Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($247.88 million)in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zum36v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0513 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.