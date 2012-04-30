(Repeats story issued late on Friday)
* Compnay confident of repaying debts when due - CFO
* Analyst casts doubt on fundraising prospects
* Suzlon needs to repay overseas debt of $360 mln in June
* Also has $207 mln due for repayment in October
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, April 27 Indian wind turbine maker
Suzlon Energy is working with international banks to
raise between $300 million and $500 million in overseas bonds to
repay debts due this year, its group chief financial officer
said.
The world's fifth-largest wind manufacturer by cumulative
installed capacity, Suzlon needs to repay foreign currency
convertible bonds of $360 million in June and $207 million in
October.
However, one analyst cast doubt on the bond plan's chances
of success.
"The fundraising looks really difficult," said Deep
Mukherjee, director at Fitch Ratings in Mumbai.
"Investor appetite for high-yield bonds from emerging
markets is dwindling and business prospects in the short term
for the renewable energy sector look not so rosy, as they depend
largely on spending by European governments, which are under
stress."
Suzlon finance chief Kirti Vagadia told Reuters by telephone
on Friday that high-yield bonds would be raised in time to repay
the debt, without giving a timeline or naming the banks the
company was working with.
The company -- which owns Germany-based REpower -- will
leverage cash flows and assets from its international business
to raise fresh debt, said Vagadia, who is CFO at the company and
group level.
The bonds would probably need to pay a coupon in the low to
mid double-digit range t o attract investors, according to two
d e bt capital market bankers who declined to be identified.
Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata
Motors, paid an 8.125 percent coupon in a 500 million
pound ($809 million) b o nd issue last month.
Suzlon's foreign currency bonds maturing this year have
conversion prices of 76.68 rupees and 97.26 rupees per share.
This is far above the current price, making them unattractive
for bondholders to convert into shares.
The shares, valued at $755 million, have lost nearly 60
percent in a year, partly on concerns about Suzlon's ability to
repay debt, and ended Friday 4.26 percent lower at 21.35 rupees.
Once the darlings of investors, shares in Suzlon and many
other renewable energy companies have struggled since the global
financial crisis of 2008. Suzlon's shares are 95 percent below
their record high in November 2007.
Shale gas discoveries in the United States, a pullback in
green subsidies in Europe and massive capacity build-up in China
have taken the sheen off renewable energy stocks.
Suzlon had 19.15 billion rupees of cash and consolidated net
debt of 117.9 billion rupees at the start of 2012. Its net debt
to equity ratio was 2.1 and it had receivables of 73.23 billion
rupees.
Suzlon does not plan to sell or list REpower to raise funds
to repay debt, nor is Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti looking at
selling a stake or issuing new shares, Vagadia said.
"REpower is not for sale," Vagadia said, calling media
reports on talks with potential buyers "speculative".
($1 = 52.54 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing
by Tony Munroe, Aradhana Aravindan and David Hulmes)