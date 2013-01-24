Maintenance engineers work on top of a power generating wind turbine at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village, about 275 km (171 miles) west of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Lenders to Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS) have approved the wind turbine maker's corporate debt restructuring plan for $1.8 billion, the company said on Thursday.

The deal would give the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, which defaulted on a $200 million convertible bond redemption in October, enhanced working capital facilities by $350 million, it said in a statement.

"The package includes a two-year moratorium on principal and term-debt interest payments, a three percent reduction in interest rates, six-month moratorium on working capital interest ..." it said.

Also $270 million, or two year's interest payment during moratorium, will be converted into equity or equity-linked instruments over the next two years, it said.

(Reporting by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)