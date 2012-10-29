MUMBAI Oct 29 Suzlon Energy : * says plans to restructure debt over 10 yrs, with 2-yr moratorium on principal and interest payments. * Ongoing engagement with bondholders continues to be "constructive and progressive" * Management has decided to suspend guidance for current fy as liquidity constraints, volatile market, timeline of debt restructuring process will impact performance * Submitted corporate debt restrutcuring proposal with senior secured lenders (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)