MUMBAI, July 31 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit (loss) 10.47 VS (7.51) Income from operations 26.05 VS 46.43

NOTE: Suzlon Energy Ltd is an India-based wind turbine manufacturer. Results are consolidated. Net profit for the latest quarter was bolstered by a one-time gain of 13.14 billion rupees. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)