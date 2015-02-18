(Correcting spelling of Shanghvi in the headline) Feb 3 Suzlon Energy Ltd SUZL.NS: Clarifies on news report "Suzlon rises over Shanghvi "interest" in energy assets." Says has neither considered such proposal nor has been submitted any such proposal for consideration Source text: The Exchange had sought clarification from Suzlon Energy Ltd with respect to news appearing in Business Standard on February 03, 2015 titled "Suzlon rises over Shanghvi "interest" in energy assets." Suzlon Energy Ltd replied stating "We wish to confirm, in relation to the news article / media report enclosed in your email, that there is no material price sensitive information which is required to be intimated to the stock exchanges in terms of the Listing Agreement. Please further note that the Board of the Company has neither considered such proposal nor has been submitted any such proposal for consideration. We wish to further submit that we would keep the Stock Exchanges informed per the requirements of the Listing Agreement." Further company coverage SUZL.NS