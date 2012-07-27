July 27 India's Suzlon Energy Ltd, the world's fifth largest wind turbine maker, said on Friday it has redeemed its $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds through various instruments.

Earlier this week, the company raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay holders of its FCCB that mature on Friday.

It has been under pressure for the last few years as global turbine sales slowed and its huge borrowings for expansion started to hurt. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)