MUMBAI, June 25 India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth largest wind turbine maker, expects to tie up $300 million loans from banks by the end of June, a senior company official said on Monday.

Kirti Vagadia, head of corporate finance, said the money would be used to repay $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds due by July 27. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)