MUMBAI, June 25 India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth largest wind turbine maker, expects to tie up $300 million in loans from banks by the end of June for repaying its overseas bondholders, a senior company official said on Monday.

"We are in advanced stage (of talks with banks) ... We will be in a position to close things this month," said Kirti Vagadia, chief financial officer.

Earlier this month, Suzlon got approval from its foreign currency bondholders to postpone repayment of $360 million by 45 days to July 27, which gave the company more time to raise fresh debt from about 20 banks.

Suzlon's foreign currency bonds maturing this year have conversion prices of 76.68 rupees and 97.26 rupees per share, well above its current share price of 17.90 rupees, making them unattractive for bondholders to convert into shares.

It has to repay another $209 million of bonds in October.

Shares of Suzlon, which has a market capitalisation of about $550 million, rose as much as 4.3 percent and at 01:56 p.m. (08:26 GMT) were trading up 2.87 percent at 17.90 rupees in a Mumbai market that was higher 0.69 percent.

