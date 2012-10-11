MUMBAI Oct 11 Shares in India's Suzlon Energy fell as much as 5 percent on Thursday after the bondholders of the world's fifth-largest maker of wind turbines rejected a proposal to extend the maturity of its overseas convertible bonds by four months.

About $221 million in dollar convertible bonds issued by Suzlon are due on Thursday.

Suzlon shares were down 4.2 percent at 0359 GMT, compared to a 0.16 percent fall in the NSE index. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rafael Nam)