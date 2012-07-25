July 25 India's Suzlon Energy has
raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay its foreign
convertible bondholders days before the extended maturity date,
IFR reported on Wednesday.
Suzlon signed on Monday the 18-month loan facility with 11
lenders, including Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of
India, Indian Overseas Bank, ICICI Bank
and State Bank of India, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, said.
Last month, the wind turbine maker got approval from its
foreign currency bondholders to postpone repayment of $360
million by 45 days to July 27.
(Reporting by Manju Dalal of IFR in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)