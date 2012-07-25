July 25 India's Suzlon Energy has raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay its foreign convertible bondholders days before the extended maturity date, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Suzlon signed on Monday the 18-month loan facility with 11 lenders, including Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Last month, the wind turbine maker got approval from its foreign currency bondholders to postpone repayment of $360 million by 45 days to July 27. (Reporting by Manju Dalal of IFR in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jijo Jacob)