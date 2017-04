A view of power generating wind turbines at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village, about 275 km (171 miles) west of Ahmedabad December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in its China manufacturing unit to Poly LongMa Energy (Dalian) Ltd for $28 million.

Suzlon said in a statement on Wednesday it would retain the remainder 25 percent in Suzlon Energy Tianjin Ltd and operate in a joint venture with Poly LongMa.

Suzlon, whose units include REpower Systems SE, is the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)