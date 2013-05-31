BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI May 31 Shares in India's Suzlon Energy Ltd fell as much as 5.4 percent to a record low on Friday after the wind turbine maker said its January-March net loss widened from a year ago.
Suzlon posted a net loss of 19.1 billion rupees ($339.59 million) in the previous quarter, compared to a loss of 3 billion rupees a year ago, in results out late on Thursday. The company's board also approved the issuance of equity and equity-linked instruments of up to 50 billion rupees.
Suzlon shares were down 4.6 percent as of 0411 GMT.
($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.