BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
MUMBAI Feb 28 Shares of India's Suzlon Energy fell as much as 45 percent after its promoters sold 6.19 percent stake in the company in the open market, several dealers said.
Earlier in the day, Suzlon said the promoters of the company sold about 110 million shares for 2.4 billion rupees ($44.55 million), to comply with the corporate debt restructuring process of the company.
In January, Suzlon said lenders to the company have approved the Indian wind turbine maker's corporate debt restructuring plan for $1.8 billion..
Shares of the company fell 29.48 percent to close at 17.10 rupees. They earlier touched a low of 13.35 rupees. ($1 = 53.8775 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit $390 a tonne, its highest level since December 2014, on Thursday on expected stronger demand from foreign importers, traders said.