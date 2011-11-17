(Adds company statement)

MUMBAI Nov 17 The controlling shareholders in Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy on Thursday sold 37.01 million shares, or 2.08 percent in the company, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, bringing down the promoters' stake to just under 53 percent.

The proceeds from the sale, amounting to about $20 million, will primarily be used to support the business in India, the source said.

The company later said in a stock exchange filing that promoter group firm Samanvaya Holdings Pvt Ltd had sold the stake in an open market block deal. It did not disclose the identity of the buyers.

The shares had changed hands in a block deal on the National Stock Exchange earlier on Thursday at 27.15 rupees a share.

Suzlon shares, which plunged to an all-time low of 25.35 rupees earlier, closed 12 percent lower at 25.65 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; editing by Malini Menon)