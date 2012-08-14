MUMBAI Aug 14 Shares in India's Suzlon Energy slumped to a record low on Tuesday, a day after the company said it swung to a net loss in the April-June quarter.

Suzlon said late on Monday it posted a net loss of 8.49 billion rupees ($153.2 million) for quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 601.2 million rupees in the same period a year ago.

Suzlon shares were down 5.1 percent, after slumping as much as 9 percent to a record low of 16.10 rupees earlier. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)