MUMBAI Aug 14 Shares in India's Suzlon Energy
slumped to a record low on Tuesday, a day after the
company said it swung to a net loss in the April-June quarter.
Suzlon said late on Monday it posted a net loss of 8.49
billion rupees ($153.2 million) for quarter ended June 30,
compared with a profit of 601.2 million rupees in the same
period a year ago.
Suzlon shares were down 5.1 percent, after slumping as much
as 9 percent to a record low of 16.10 rupees earlier.
($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees)
