LONDON Jan 30 Machine component manufacturer
Suzo-Happ is raising 185 million euros of leveraged loans to
back its acquisition of Swedish peer Scan Coin and refinance
existing debt, banking sources said on Friday.
US private equity firm Acon acquired Suzo-Happ in 2012. With
the acquisition of Scan Coin, Suzo-Happ will grow its European
presence.
Barclays is leading the deal and a bank meeting is due to
take place on Feb. 4 to show the financing to investors.
Proceeds will back the buyout and refinance 85 million
euros-equivalent of existing debt held between both companies,
the banking sources said.
The financing comprises a 165 million euro, six-year term
loan B and a 20 million euro, five-year revolving credit
facility. Pricing will emerge at the bank meeting, the banking
sources said.
US-headquartered Suzo-Happ supplies components for coin
operated devices in sectors including gaming, retail and
transportation. Scan Coin manufactures and supplies change
machines and other cash handling equipment.
