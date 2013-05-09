Models pose at the Suzuki booth during the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Supri/Files

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), Japan's No.4 automaker, booked a record 80.4 billion yen in net profit for the year ended March, up 49.2 percent year-on-year, helped by record vehicle sales.

Suzuki, the parent company of India's biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki India(MRTI.NS), expects net profit to grow by 12 percent in the year ending March 2014 as the yen weakens against local currencies in key markets India and Indonesia.

Suzuki, which ended its unprofitable U.S. car sales business last year, sold 2.66 million cars globally in the year ended March, up 3.9 percent from the previous year. It expects to sell 2.80 million cars in the year ending March 2013, up 5.4 percent.

Its shares have risen 7 percent since early January, a modest gain compared with bigger rivals Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), up 35 and 21 percent respectively. The Nikkei index is up 33 percent.

Suzuki's motorcycle business booked an operating loss of 11.9 billion yen in the year ended March. The company aims to bring it back into profit in two years, Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki told reporters. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)