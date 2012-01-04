TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Wednesday it would build another engine factory in Indonesia to reduce imports of the expensive component as it seeks growth in the fast-expanding market.

Japan's No.4 automaker bought 1.3 million square metres of land in an industrial park to the east of Jakarta for about 10 billion yen, it said in a statement.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that Suzuki would triple its engine output in the country to 150,000 units a year for 30 billion yen by 2015, while Jiji News Agency said it would invest double that.

The Nikkei also said Suzuki may export some engines to factories elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Suzuki officials could not be reached due to company holidays.

Suzuki currently has two factories in Indonesia with capacity to build 1 million motorcycles and 80,000 cars a year. It said the newly purchased land could also be used to make more vehicles.

It has said it would start building a seven-seater model in Indonesia from this spring.

Suzuki's shares were up 2.8 percent on Wednesday morning amid a broad rise in car stocks.

