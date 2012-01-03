(Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Suzuki Motor Corp plans to build another engine factory in Indonesia, tripling its output there to 150,000 units a year, to keep pace with surging demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The automaker will invest about 30 billion yen ($390.88 million) to set up comprehensive engine manufacturing operations - from parts production to finished engines - by 2015, the newspaper said.

In addition to using its Indonesian engines and parts locally, Suzuki may export some output to factories in other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)