India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 4 Suzuki Motor Corp plans to build another engine factory in Indonesia, tripling its output there to 150,000 units a year, to keep pace with surging demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The automaker will invest about 30 billion yen ($390.88 million) to set up comprehensive engine manufacturing operations - from parts production to finished engines - by 2015, the newspaper said.
In addition to using its Indonesian engines and parts locally, Suzuki may export some output to factories in other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.