TOKYO, Jan 4 Suzuki Motor Corp
said on Wednesday it would spend 60 billion yen ($780 million)
to build more engines and cars in Indonesia as it seeks growth
in the fast-expanding market dominated by the Toyota Motor Corp
group.
Japan's No.4 automaker said it bought 1.3 million square
metres of land in an industrial park to the east of Jakarta for
10 billion yen ($130 million). The land will first be used to
build a 100,000-units-a-year engine plant for 30 billion yen to
reduce imports of the expensive component.
Suzuki will spend another 20 billion yen to further raise
the ratio of locally produced components and for the planned
expansion of output capacity by 20,000 cars to 100,000 a year
this spring, when it is due to launch a new model in the
seven-seater segment popular in Indonesia.
Suzuki currently has two factories in Indonesia that can
build 1 million motorcycles and 80,000 cars a year. It said the
newly purchased land could also be used to make more vehicles as
the market grows.
In 2010, Suzuki was the fourth-biggest brand in Indonesia,
where Toyota and its minivehicle unit Daihatsu Motor Co
together make up more than half the market.
Suzuki's shares were up 2.5 percent on Wednesday morning
amid a broad rise in car stocks.
($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen)
