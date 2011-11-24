TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's Suzuki Motors said on Thursday it has filed for international mediation in its dispute with equity partner Volkswagen AG .

Suzuki said it filed for mediation at the International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration in London.

Volkswagen has refused Suzuki's demand that it sell back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese automaker in an increasingly acrimonious dispute. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)