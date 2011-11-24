* Analysts see no financial impact on Suzuki
By Chikafumi Hodo and Christiaan Hetzner
TOKYO/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Suzuki
has filed for international arbitration in a bitter dispute with
Volkswagen after the German automaker refused to
sell back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese
ally-cum-competitor.
Suzuki, a specialist in building small cars profitably for
emerging markets, said on Thursday it chose to initiate a
procedure in London with the International Chamber of Commerce
(ICC's) International Court of Arbitration.
Accusing its German partner of withholding hybrid powertrain
technology it promised to share, Suzuki on Nov. 18 declared its
two-year alliance with the German company over and demanded a
return of the 19.9 percent stake VW bought for about 1.7 billion
euros ($2.26 billion) in January 2009.
"Suzuki filed for divorce last week -- they terminated the
marriage license. Now it's about who gets custody of the kids,"
said a person close to the proceedings.
Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki plans to argue before the
tribunal that he only sold the company's treasury stake to
Volkswagen on certain conditions set forth in the partnership's
framework agreement that were never met.
Volkswagen rebutted on Thursday, seeing "no legal basis
whatsoever obliging us to surrender our shares", closing the
door on any slim last chance to revive the alliance by
acquiescing to a key demand of Suzuki to show good faith.
A spokesman summed up: "We feel confident and are not unduly
concerned about the proceedings."
Volkswagen now has 30 days to propose its request on
conditions for arbitration as the two parties first must agree
on the conditions of the procedure, including a neutral
jurisdiction -- most likely English law.
It also has to decide on whether to appoint to the tribunal
either one, or -- as Suzuki has requested -- three arbiters, who
are legal experts but don't often sit on any bench as a court
justice.
Despite the embarrassment of a key strategic partner like
Suzuki filing for divorce, analysts said Volkswagen's long-term
plans to penetrate India and Southeast Asia were not solely
dependent on the much smaller Japanese carmaker.
WAIT FOR CHANGE
"We see no major financial impact based on the current share
price, as VW has already booked a burden of 263 million euros in
Q3/2011 as a result of the reclassification of its Suzuki stake
in the balance sheet," DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet wrote in a
research note.
The German company reiterated its refusal that same day and
Suzuki said it was prepared to go through an arbitration process
that could take up to two years.
Volkswagen's chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, said in an
interview Monday with a German newspaper that he was patient and
prepared to wait.
"We won't sell our Suzuki stake. If the current management
at Suzuki doesn't want to work together with us, then maybe the
next generation will," the VW boss said.
NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said VW had no financial need
to act, as long as the arbitration court does not force VW to
sell its shares back, since the German company is sitting on
more than 21 billion euros in net cash.
Instead, it could sit back and wait for Suzuki to find
itself in need of a partner again.
"Volkswagen should be interested in retaining its holding
simply to ensure no other competitor like Fiat takes a stake in
Suzuki. Volkswagen's patience lasted nearly 10 years with
truckmaker Scania before the voting stake could be raised to the
current 71.8 percent," he said in a note on Thursday.
VW has more problems than just Suzuki. The European
Commission is taking Germany to court again over a law that
protects state interests at Volkswagen.
Suzuki shares closed up 0.9 percent at 1,533 yen, compared
with a 0.9 percent drop in the Tokyo exchange's auto subindex
. Volkswagen finished up nearly half a percent at
113.15 euros, lagging its European rivals.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
