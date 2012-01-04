TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
plans to invest a total 60 billion yen ($782 million)
in a new engine factory in Indonesia, Jiji News Agency said on
Wednesday.
Suzuki said in a news release that it would spend about 10
billion yen to purchase land for a new engine factory, but the
company was not available for comment due to a holiday.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Suzuki
planned to invest about 30 billion yen in a new Indonesia plant
by 2015 to triple output there to 150,000 units a year.
($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen)
