TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest a total 60 billion yen ($782 million) in a new engine factory in Indonesia, Jiji News Agency said on Wednesday.

Suzuki said in a news release that it would spend about 10 billion yen to purchase land for a new engine factory, but the company was not available for comment due to a holiday.

The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Suzuki planned to invest about 30 billion yen in a new Indonesia plant by 2015 to triple output there to 150,000 units a year. ($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)