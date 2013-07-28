TOKYO, July 28 Suzuki Motor Corp is
investing 60 billion yen ($611.4 million) to build a new
passenger car plant in Indonesia, a spokesman said on Sunday, as
Japanese automakers target the world's fourth most populous
state.
Japan's fourth biggest carmaker by sales volume is set to
manufacture small cars in Indonesia based on its fuel-efficient
660 cc mini car "Wagon R" which is sold in Japan, spokesman Ei
Mochizuki told Reuters.
In Indonesia, Suzuki will be exchanging the 660 cc engine
for ones with a bigger displacement, Mochizuki added. He
declined to disclose the plant's capacity or when it will start
operating. Suzuki already has a car plant in the country.
Indonesia, where over a million cars were sold last year,
recently signed into law a Low Cost Green Car (LCGC) programme
to promote small cars, though it is on hold pending review.
Suzuki is among Japanese carmakers including Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co that are considering
utilising their Japan-only mini car technology to build a
presence in emerging markets with a fast growing middle class,
like Indonesia.
Suzuki is known for its presence in India where it has been
building cars since the early 1980s. Its subsidiary Maruti
Suzuki India Ltd is the country's biggest carmaker by
sales.
($1 = 98.1300 Japanese yen)
