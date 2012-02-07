* Joint venture to develop fuel cell systems for vehicles
* Suzuki, Intelligent Energy to have equal shares
LONDON Feb 7 Japanese automaker Suzuki
Motor Corp. has formed a joint venture to manufacture
fuel cell systems with UK-headquartered Intelligent Energy, the
firms said on Tuesday.
The deal gives Suzuki access to the clean energy developer's
fuel cell technology for its next generation of fuel cell
vehicles through a non-exclusive license agreement.
Osamu Honda, who is vice president and representative
director at Suzuki, will be president of the 50-50 venture,
called SMILE FC System Corporation.
"The joint venture will accelerate the number of our systems
for mass manufacturing and it allows Suzuki to avoid the higher
costs of in-house development," Henri Winand, chief executive of
Intelligent Energy, told Reuters.
Fuel cells from Intelligent Energy have already been used in
the zero-emission Suzuki Bergman scooter and in Boeing's
first manned fuel-cell aircraft.
CEO Winand said demand continues to grow, with turnover of
$20 million last year and supply deals with five car
manufacturers.
Stricter rules on emissions are helping spur technology
development though the market remains small due to the
challenges posed by bringing costs down and creating
infrastructure to support the new vehicles.
BP and Exxon have recently released data
which points to electric cars making up only 4-5 percent of all
cars globally in 20 to 30 years, while some governments are
targeting as much as a 60 percent market share.