TOKYO, Sept 6 The chairman of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday that production at its Indian unit Maruti Suzuki's riot-hit Manesar plant is likely to reach 800 to 850 vehicles per day in the first half of September.

Osamu Suzuki also told reporters it could take more time until the company can resume production at the pre-riot level of about 1,700 vehicles a day.

"The Manesar plant is operating with about 1,300 to 1,400 workers," Suzuki told a news conference in Tokyo.

"We want to produce about 800 to 850 vehicles (a day) in the first half of this month. As of September 4, we have reached 670 vehicles, so this is likely."

Maruti Suzuki reopened its Manesar factory, where it builds the best-selling Swift hatchback, late last month under a heavy police presence after labour unrest erupted into mob violence that shut the plant in July, costing India's largest carmaker more than $250 million in lost output. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)