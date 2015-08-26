TOKYO Aug 26 Suzuki Motor Corp will
need to adjust production capacity in China as it stands at
roughly double the number of cars it sells there now, President
Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.
The Japanese automaker has annual production capacity of
500,000 cars at two assembly plants in the world's biggest auto
market, including one that just started operating in April last
year. But sales have faltered recently due to fierce competition
and declining overall demand amid a slowing economy, totalling
around 250,000 vehicles last business year.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)