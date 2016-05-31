TOKYO May 31 Suzuki Motor Corp said it
would hold a news conference at 0830 GMT on Tuesday at Japan's
transport ministry, with Chairman Osamu Suzuki scheduled to
attend.
Earlier this month, the Japanese automaker said it had used
the wrong tests to calculate the mileage for 16 vehicle models
going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor
tests performed on individual parts, rather than road tests.
The transport ministry had demanded that Suzuki submit an
additional report on the matter by May 31.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Maki Shiraki)