TOKYO, June 29 Suzuki Motor Corp on Wednesday said its board has appointed Toshihiro Suzuki, son of Chairman Osamu Suzuki, as its next chief executive effective the same day, as the Japanese automaker attempts to recover from a vehicle testing scandal.

The appointment comes after patriarch Osamu Suzuki this month said he would decline the CEO position to take responsibility for the automaker's use of incorrect testing methods when calculating vehicle mileage. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)