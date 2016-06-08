(Repeats to widen distribution)

* Exec VP Honda to retire

* Company used wrong mileage testing methods

TOKYO, June 8 Suzuki Motor Corp's Chief Executive and Chairman Osamu Suzuki will step down as CEO, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, after revealing last month its use of wrong mileage testing methods.

Suzuki will stay on as chairman, the company said, adding that Executive Vice President Osamu Honda will retire.

Japan's No. 4 automaker by sales said in May it had used wrong tests to calculate mileage for models going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor tests performed on individual parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests.

Japanese investigators raided the company's headquarters last week in their probe of the improper tests.

The change to chairman Suzuki's role and the retirement of the vice president will be effective June 29, subject to approval by shareholders at its annual general meeting, the company said.

Suzuki said it plans to introduce improvements including better training for engineers and strengthening of its mileage testing systems. It would also encourage whistle-blowing, it said. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)