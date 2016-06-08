TOKYO, June 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said it
will hold a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Wednesday at Japan's
transport ministry, after investigators raided its headquarters
last week over the automaker's use of wrong mileage testing
methods.
Company executives including Chairman Osamu Suzuki will
attend the briefing, Suzuki said.
Suzuki last month admitted that as part of its tests to
calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used
data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle
parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under
Japanese regulations.
