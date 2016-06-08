TOKYO, June 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said it will hold a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Wednesday at Japan's transport ministry, after investigators raided its headquarters last week over the automaker's use of wrong mileage testing methods.

Company executives including Chairman Osamu Suzuki will attend the briefing, Suzuki said.

Suzuki last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)