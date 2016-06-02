TOKYO, June 2 Japan's transport ministry on Thursday said it had yet to decide whether to conduct a raid on Suzuki Motor Corp over its use of improper fuel economy tests, denying a report by the Asahi newspaper that it was planning a raid.

"We're considering it, but we haven't made a decision yet," a transport ministry official said.

Suzuki declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this week, the ministry said that it would examine the latest batch of information submitted by the minicar maker before deciding how to pursue its investigation into the company, which may include a raid. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)