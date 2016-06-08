UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
TOKYO, June 8 Suzuki Motor Corp's executive vice president Osamu Honda is set to resign to take responsibility for the Japanese automaker's use of wrong mileage testing methods, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
Suzuki declined to comment.
The company last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.