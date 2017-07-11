FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 12:53 AM / 2 days ago

Suzuki shares fall, Dutch authorities to probe emissions practice

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Suzuki Vitara S is presented as visitors by the Suzuki stall during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015.Ralph Orlowski - RTS1DUD

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) fell as much as 4.1 percent early on Tuesday after Dutch prosecutors said they would investigate the automaker's possible misuse of vehicle emissions software.

Prosecutors were responding after the Dutch road authority found that Suzuki Vitara models produced unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions during road tests. The authority also named Fiat Chrysler's (FCHA.MI) Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A spokesman at Suzuki's Japanese headquarters said the company was still in the process of gathering the facts.

At 0032 GMT, the stock was down 3.2 percent, while the broader Tokyo market was roughly flat.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

