TOKYO Jan 21 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
on Thursday said it was considering re-entering the Iranian
market after economic sanctions on the country were lifted
earlier this month.
"We signed a licensing deal with Iran Khodro Industrial
Group for local production in 2005. With the recent easing of
sanctions we'd like to consider restarting our business there,"
President Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters on Thursday.
Under its agreement with Iran Khodro, Japan's fourth-largest
automaker, which specialises in compact cars, sent parts for
6,200 cars to Iran in 2011, its peak year of operations in the
country.
